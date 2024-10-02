Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations clarifies city's energy ballot proposal

There has been a lot of confusion regarding Ann Arbor’s Proposal A on the November ballot which asks voters if they want to establish a Sustainable Energy Utility, or SEU.

An SEU is an opt-in, publicly owned utility that would create and supply energy only from renewable sources to supplement existing utility services. It is not intended to replace DTE.

Ann Arbor’s Sustainability and Innovations Director, Missy Stults, says it would be voluntary to participate in the program.

“We’ve done economic modeling. We have to get a certain threshold before we would actually launch the utility if the voters authorize it. So, we’re actively trying to understand who wants to subscribe so we’ve got enough demand to set the utility.”

Stults says that demand level would be 20 megawatts. The number of users would depend on the amount power each requires.

She says the city would evaluate each participant’s infrastructure to see what type of renewable energy, like solar panels, would be appropriate.

