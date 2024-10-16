Employees of Bobcat Bonnie's restaurant in Ypsilanti unionizing and preparing picket line

Workers at Bobcat Bonnie’s and Keystone Bar in downtown Ypsilanti have organized a union causing the bar chain to close both locations for the foreseeable future.

Eighteen employees began organizing as Bobcat’s United after facing a number of issues at Bobcat Bonnie’s.

An employee spoke with WEMU on the condition of anonymity for fear of losing future job prospects. The employee says workers have had bounced paychecks, lack of training, and inconsistent scheduling.

The worker says employees want to work with Bobcat Bonnie’s corporate office to resolve these issues, but the owner has taken a different path.

“We would like to be at work. We would like to be earning money and feeding our families. Our doors were closed on us. And we received an announcement Sunday night after our dinner service that we were temporarily closed.”

Currently, Bobcat’s United has been gaining support from workers of other Bobcat Bonnie locations and are planning to picket the home office in Ferndale starting on Thursday.

The owner, Matt Buskard, told MLive he is hopeful Bobcat Bonnie’s and Keystone Bar will reopen this weekend.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

