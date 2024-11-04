Democrat Amber Fellows and Libertarian Mark King face off in Ypsilanti's 3rd Ward City Council race

With the defeat of Ypsilanti 3rd Ward Councilman Evan Sweet in the August primary, there will now be a new face on the city council after tomorrow's election.

Democrat Amber Fellows ousted Sweet by only 10 votes in the primary. She now faces Libertarian Mark King to replace him.

Fellows has been focusing much of her campaign on ways to expand the rights for renters in Ypsilanti.

Amber for the People of Ypsilanti / Facebook Amber Fellows

"My campaign slogan is to fight landlord monopolies. Housing justice is one of the most important issues in Ypsilanti as nearly 70% of residents are renters in renter households."

King says the reason the city has a housing problem is high taxes and restrictive building and zoning rules that need to be curtailed.

Vote Mark King / votemarkking.com Mark King

"The best way to lower prices is to increase the supply and introduce more people into that kind of market. Also, it would help homeowners, too, because that would make their mortgage payments lower."

Election Day polls are open tomorrow from 7 AM to 8 PM.

