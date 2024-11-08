EMU hosting Esports seminar and competition this weekend

Eastern Michigan University is welcoming area high schools and community colleges for the EMU Esports Scholastic Invitational Finals.

EMU’s Eastern Esports is hosting this first-of-its-kind event on campus, where school teams compete in games like Valorant.

Eastern Esports coordinator Zachary Lewis says bringing students from other schools to see Eastern’s campus and competitive gaming program might inspire them to consider EMU. He adds hosting community gaming events like this helps prospective students build connections with EMU students and staff.

“We also want to bring more students in that really buy into the vision of gaming and college and making the most of it and having this friend group already kind of established when they’re enrolling.”

The Invitational Finals start at 10 AM at the EMU Student Center, with a “Gaming in College” seminar at 6 PM, covering EMU’s Esports program, as well as related academic and career options.

Zachary Lewis / Eastern Michigan University

