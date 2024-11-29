MDOT asking for public input on proposed CAV lane on I-94

The Michigan Department of Transportation is inviting the public to a series of meetings on Monday to hear the latest on the I-94 Connected and Automated Vehicle, or CAV, Corridor project.

That express lane on westbound I-94 between Belleville and Rawsonville Roads is also a CAV lane and a pilot for the creation of lanes that would be part of a coordinated autonomous mobility corridor.

Monday’s meeting will present the environmental assessment and preferred alternative that would extend the CAV from Detroit to Ann Arbor to interested parties.

Michelle Mueller is co-project manager.

“With that, they will have the opportunity to hear the presentation looking at the different aspects of the proposed project and also the opportunity to provide their comments.”

There will be three sessions on Monday. They all will be held at the Van Buren Township Hall. All last 90 minutes and will begin at 10 AM, 1 PM and 5 PM.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org