EMU joining Global Climate Entrepreneurship Exchange Program

Eastern Michigan University is partnering with several Michigan and Middle Eastern North African (MENA) universities to exchange undergraduate entrepreneurial ideas to address climate change.

The Global Climate Entrepreneurship Exchange Program is funded by the J. Christopher Stevens Virtual Exchange Initiative.

EMU Professor and Exchange Program Mentor Kimberly Barker says the program will virtually connect local students with those from MENA universities. She says the ultimate goal is to have students work together to create business solutions that can tackle problems caused by climate change in their part of the world.

“It will be very exciting to see what the students come up with. People have created water bottles where they have filters and make water drinkable.”

The program will have several, eight-week long exchanges starting in the Winter 2025 semester and going through the 2025-2026 school year.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org