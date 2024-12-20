EMU's Professional Development Digital Badge program helps students transition to the workplace

Eastern Michigan University’s College of Business, or the COB, has seen success with its new Professional Development Digital Badge program. It started due to high demand from students.

Management Professor Alankrita Pandey says she developed the program after seeing students struggle to connect their college knowledge to the workplace.

The accreditation for the badge is provided through a partnership with LinkedIn Learning.

Pandey says she hopes by learning how to interact with professionals from different cultures and how to carry themselves, students will be well-equipped for their careers.

“What we are hoping to do through this badge is to get them to showcase their achievements, to showcase the new skills that they’ve learned, and we are really invested in that.”

The COB is currently looking to open up the program to all students at EMU.

