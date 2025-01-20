U-M's MLK Children and Youth Program helps a new generation celebrate Martin Luther King’s legacy

University of Michigan is educating a new generation to Martin Luther King’s legacy as part of their MLK Day Symposium today.

The Children and Youth Program will help schoolchildren of all ages contextualize the civil rights movement through storytelling, songs, and interactive activities.

Assistant Dean in the School of Education Henry Meares has facilitated the program for 27 years. During that time, he says it has grown from a few dozen to several hundred schoolchildren in attendance.

Meares hopes the program expands the scope of the civil rights movement for students.

“It’s just a day of fun, day of music, trying to relive not just Dr. King, but others who stood by his side; team members and other civil rights activists who were not as well-known as Dr. King.”

Running alongside the Children and Youth Program is the Keynote Memorial Lecture, featuring actor and activist Erika Alexander.

You can learn more information about this event here.

