Proposed Northfield Township development draws pushback from residents

A proposal for hundreds of apartments and commercial space off U.S. 23 in Northfield Township is receiving mixed reviews.

The Northfield Township Planning Commission this week started reviewing a proposal for the Groves of Whitmore Lake.

The design calls for turning 65 acres of open land on the south side of N. Territorial Road, east of U.S. 23 into more than 320 apartments and a clubhouse.

It would also include an 8,000-square-foot commercial building for restaurants, retail and service businesses.

During this week’s meeting of the township planning commission, several residents voiced concern over destroying the rural character of the area.

A public hearing is tentatively set on the matter for Wednesday, February 19.

