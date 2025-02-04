WEMU's 60th Anniversary Celebration: Reflections and ruminations with former station manager Art Timko

TRANSCRIPTION:

David Fair: 2025 marks WEMU's 60th anniversary--six decades of community service. As you might imagine, that service has changed and grown through the years. I'm David Fair, and throughout 2025, we will have a number of celebrations. And, of course, you will have the opportunity to join us for those events. Additionally, on all of our news and music programs, we are going to be having conversations to reflect on how we've made it this far with the people instrumental in helping shape the radio station you know today. To me, there was only one person appropriate for the inaugural conversation, and that name is Art Timko. Art is the former station manager at WEMU, and what and who we are today will always bear his vision and force of will. Art, it is genuinely a pleasure to talk with you again. And despite the fact we're on the phone, welcome home to the WEMU airwaves!

Art Timko: Well, thank you very much, David! I appreciate it!

David Fair: Well, for point of reference, WEMU began as a 10-watt radio station located in the Quirk Building on the EMU campus back in 1965. It was a project of a handful of speech and dramatic arts faculty members who worked part-time to create content. And it was only broadcast to the dorms on campus. Further, WEMU was not yet at its 89.1 Frequency. Back then, it was found at 88.1 on the left side of your radio dial. How did you find your way to WEMU?

Art Timko: I had transferred from Wayne State University as an undergrad for my senior year, and I didn't even know that Eastern had a radio station. But I was involved in radio at Wayne State and wanted to stay in radio and was delighted to know that WEMU existed. And we also had a carrier current station. At that time was WHUR, which was typed into the dorms. It was on an AM frequency, and we played radio most evenings using the TV studios in the Quirk Building. And it was fun. But I got involved in WEMU late in 1967.

David Fair: Were you a part of the team that helped make the move from Quirk to where we are now in King Hall back in 1975?

Art Timko: Oh yeah! That was a move all right! The move was done partially by the physical plant. They moved the big stuff, but a lot of it was moved by the students. And it was a student-operated radio station at that time. We had a full-time station manager, Dick Jakes, and I was a full-time, I think, producer/director. And I just remember the image that stands out is we had like 5000 records, and we were moving into a building into the fourth floor that had no elevator. We had all these boxes of records. And there was this chain of students going up the stairs, handing boxes, being handed off one to another, all the way up the stairs and eventually into the record library. And it was a real team effort. Everyone worked! Everyone worked!

David Fair: And you're kind of giggling about it now, but I assume it was absolutely zero fun at the time.

Art Timko: You know, it's like when you're in a house and you decide to move and you're going to move, and you realize you have all this stuff you've never realized you had. And that's the way it was with the radio station. We had stuff coming out of the walls.

David Fair: You mentioned your predecessor, Dick Jakes. He retired in 1981. And it was at that point you elevated to station manager. Now, having made that move and carried all of that over to King Hall, did you have a vision in mind as to what you wanted WEMU to become?

Art Timko: Well, frankly, primarily, we're trying to find our way in the market. It was a real challenge for us. We had, of course, all of the commercial stations and what they were offering, and we also had a lot of public radio stations, WUOM at the University of Michigan, WDET at Wayne State University. WKAR at Michigan State University was also a receivable in our area. What kind of music service was going to provide? And to be another classical music station just wouldn't that fit the bill because of all of the other services were classical music stations. And we ended up looking at the market and deciding that jazz was the primary vehicle in music for us to be able to put on. Names were easier to pronounce.

David Fair: Right.

Art Timko: We didn't have Renotti, Ross and Bensky. We didn't have too many of those out there. Students really enjoyed the music as well. So, it was a good move for us.

David Fair: This is 89 one WEMU, and we're talking with former WEMU station manager Art Timko as we begin a yearlong celebration of WEMU's 60th anniversary. You mentioned it was 1977 that you chose jazz as the primary music genre, but you were also innovative in the realm of news and information. Was it always important to you to maintain WEMU as a dual format music and news station?

Art Timko: It was. And we were not a member of National Public Radio until 1981 or '82, when we expanded our power from ten watts to 16,000. There are certain requirements to join NPR and to qualify for funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. And it wasn't until about 1980 that we really qualified for that. And in qualifying, we were able to get programs like All Things Considered. But when Morning Edition started, we started broadcasting it right away and supplementing or putting in local content as we could, as it's built in places for that to happen.

David Fair: So much has changed in six decades of existence. You stewarded WEMU and its staff from reel-to-reel tape and razor blade editing into the digital age. We went from payphones to cell phones, albums and eight-tracks to CD's and streaming, from typewriters to word processors to computers. How painful for you was it to drag some of those troglodytes on staff like me into the new era?

Art Timko: Well, you know, it's all evolution. And it's always difficult to change, and it's difficult to relay your vision. You just hope that people can get on board with you and see things the way that you do. And for the most part, our staff did that.

David Fair: One of the things you were instrumental in creating, Art, was we amused place as a visible part of the music and cultural scene in the community. And that helps establish identity and relationships. From the Frog Island Music Festival to hosting the live music stage at the art fairs to bringing the Detroit--originally, Montreaux--Jazz Festival to the airwaves, do you have favorite memories that come from those experiences?

Art Timko: I was amazed and I continue be amazed at what we were able to do during, particularly during the 1980s, when a lot of that happened. I have to tip my hat to Jim Delvaux, who was our first full-time music director, and he had a vision of putting the music and the audience together. And not only by what we play on the air, but by being involved in the community, getting involved in things like the Montreaux Detroit Jazz Festival and creating things like the Frog Island Jazz Festival and the Mardi Gras celebrations. It was always a matter of trying to get people together. And I think that's real key to WEMU.

David Fair: Once again, we were talking with WEMU station manager emeritus Art Timko. He is our inaugural guest in what will be a year-long series of conversations marking the 60th anniversary of WEMU. What really makes a radio station is the people both inside the building and the audience who participates and among the people. It's about relationships. You hired so many through your four-plus decades stint at WEMU, and many have stayed for decades because of the kind of place you helped create. As you reflect, what are your thoughts on the quasi-family you established at WEMU?

Art Timko: I think it is critical to the success of the station. I always believe that the radio involved a relationship between the announcer and the audience. And the personality of that announcer was very important to the establishment of the image of the station has. And so many of the people that worked for WEMU have this passion for the music and passion for the news. And it is reflected in what they say and how they present themselves not only on the air, but in person when they meet individual listeners. I think the longevity of some of the people like you, David, and some of the others at the station is critical to the success of the station. And I guess I'm a little concerned that as you near retirement and others do as well, that others come onto the station with that same passion and same look and same dedication that continues to reflect the personality of WEMU into the future.

David Fair: Well, we certainly have high hopes on that front. And one of the reasons that so many of us have stayed for so long is because of the people in this community that we get to both serve and engage. I really want to talk about that. It is the most vitally important relationship that WEMU has. Our relationship with listeners and donors. It's a relationship you've fostered well and grew while you were at WEMU, and all of its staff through the years has been the beneficiary. What do you view the relationship between station and community when it comes to 89 one WEMU?

Art Timko: I just think it's critical that in an era where there's so much divisiveness that there is, I guess, a media outlet that presents a balance of ideas and promotes the humanity of the community and the sense of community and a sense of being supportive of one another and all working towards the good and growth of the community. And I fear that this is not an era where that is being fostered on the national level. And I would hope that stations like WEMU and WUOM and WDET and WKAR and all of the public radio and public television and support community efforts to serve one another, to be kind to one another and to listen to one another.

David Fair: Well, another new era is coming to WEMU, thanks to the unwavering support of the Eastern Michigan University Board of Regents and University President James Smith. WEMU will be moving into bigger, more modern and more audience-accessible space on campus sometime before the end of the calendar year. I know you've been retired for a bit, but I imagine you did envision expansion of WEMU's community reach to include a new home before you left.

Art Timko: Oh yeah! We looked at several possibilities of moving. When was that? Well, at the EMU golf course, there was an opportunity at one point by the football stadium. That was another possibility. We looked at different locations on campus. It was all outside the financial capabilities of the station at that time. But I was pleased to learn that you've got your air conditioning fixed.

David Fair: Hey, that was only the entire 30 years I've been here!

Art Timko: Yeah, well, the air conditioning at the station has always been a fun adventure!

David Fair: Yeah, well, it was the most pleasant of summers last year. That is for sure. What is life like for you these days, Art, as, hopefully, you're enjoying your retirement?

Art Timko: Well, I'm enjoying it. Yeah, sure, sure. Living in Florida, we found that, living in the winter, the cold and particularly low humidity wasn't that favoring us at our stage in life. So, we moved to Florida, which is an adventure in itself--well, that's another topic altogether. But, you know, I'm not playing very much golf, just living life and trying to be involved in our church activities and some local clubs. I build furniture. And I have Segways. And I do play golf occasionally, and I try to stay out of trouble.

David Fair: Well, through the course of 2025, Art, WEMU is going to be having a number of public events to mark the 60th anniversary of this station. We certainly hope we might see you pop up at one or two of those. Is that a possibility?

Art Timko: It's a possibility! Yup!

David Fair: We will certainly look forward to that! Well, thanks for taking some time away from the sunshine and your golf game, whatever it may be these days, to reflect and celebrate with us, Art! Most appreciated!

Art Timko: Well, thank you, David, for including me in the celebration!

David Fair: That is retired WEMU station manager Art Timko in the first of what will be dozens of conversations in 2025 marking WEMU's six decades of service to community. Art used to impress upon the staff here at WEMU that, for us to move into the future, we would need to foster a relationship with you, and we would need to proceed with passion, performance and perspective. That remains the mission. And the pathway to success was set by the man I call "fearless leader": Art Timko. I'm David Fair, and this is your community NPR station, 89 one WEMU FM Ypsilanti. Celebrating 60 years of broadcasting from the campus of Eastern Michigan University!

