State Rep. Carrie Rheingans of Ann Arbor reflects on 1st month of work in 103rd State Legislature

Almost a month has passed since the 103rd legislative session started here in Michigan. 47th House District State Representative Carrie Rheingans reflects on her first month in this session.

Currently, House Democrats are a minority in the Republican majority House. Rheingans says, despite that, Democrats are looking to pass a statewide universal health care bill called MICare.

She says it’s fortunate she represents Washtenaw County alongside other representatives who share similar visions for improving the local community.

“We have some members in our delegation that are really focused on the criminal justice system, some that are really focused on public transit, some that are really focused on veteran’s issues. I’m really focused on health issues. So, we’re really lucky to have such a great widespread delegation.”

Rheingans says that while she has a positive outlook locally, she believes Democrats will face challenges from House Republicans, who created an oversight committee to investigate what they believe are problems within Michigan’s government.

