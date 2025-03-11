Civics education decline raises concerns about future voters

The most recent report by the National Assessment for Educational Progress in Civics found that 78% of American 8th graders were not proficient in social studies or civics.

Civics education has been declining in the United States, due to limited funding and the lessening time educators spent teaching the subject.

Brigid Beaubien is the Director of the Upshur Institute for Civic Education. and a professor at Eastern Michigan University. She says civics equip students with the necessary tools to engage as self-governing members of society.

“Civic education isn’t just another subject. It’s teaching students how to be good citizens, empowering them to own the past and literally chart a course of how this country is gonna go.”

Beaubien says federally funding STEM education at $50 per student annually and social studies at $0.50 has created disparities in students' understanding of the US government.

She says investing in civic education will help the younger generation understand and bridge the growing political divide in the country.

The Upshur Institute will host the Civics Education Summit this Friday in Grand Rapids.

