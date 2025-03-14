Scio Township appoints David Read to replace Judy Moenck for Board of Trustees position

The Scio Township Board of Trustees unanimously appointed David Read to fill the vacancy left by Judy Moenck, who resigned from her position this February.

Judy Moenck sent a letter to the Scio Township Board of Trustees on February 28, stating that she was leaving her position that same day after serving one month of her elected term.

Board member Kathleen Brandt says the board contacted David Read because he received the second-highest number of votes during the 2024 primary.

She says Read’s record of previously serving ten years as a trustee member helped cement the board’s choice to appoint him.

“He actually initiated some of our committees. For example, the Transportation Alternatives Committee. He’s on the Land Preservation Commission. He’s actively involved with Scio Township.”

David Read will continue serving on the Board of Trustees through 2026, when Scio Township will hold a special election to elect a new member.

