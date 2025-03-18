© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

Ypsilanti City Council to hear latest roads report

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 18, 2025 at 6:55 AM EDT
The Prospect Road bridge in Ypsilanti.
1 of 3  — IMG_20250317_133048111_HDR.jpg
The Prospect Road bridge in Ypsilanti.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The Prospect Road bridge in Ypsilanti.
2 of 3  — IMG_20250317_133004793_HDR.jpg
The Prospect Road bridge in Ypsilanti.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The Prospect Road bridge in Ypsilanti.
3 of 3  — IMG_20250317_132922554_HDR.jpg
The Prospect Road bridge in Ypsilanti.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

The Ypsilanti City Council will hear an update tonight on road and bridge conditions in town.

The plan is an overview of all of Ypsilanti’s transportation assets, including their overall condition and work that’s scheduled for the future. It’s required by state law.

The report is being presented by Public Services Director Bonnie Wessler. She says the report gives the City Council the opportunity to express its priorities.

“The reason it says ‘draft’ all over it is that before we put the final touches on this report, I wanted to take it to the Council and see what more information they need in this report in order to make the best decisions possible.”

A number of bridges received upgrades last summer. A resolution is on tonight’s agenda to pay for a study to repair the Prospect Road Bridge over the railroad tracks.

The bridge was built in 1979 and is in extremely poor condition.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News YpsilantiCity of YpsilantiYpsilanti City Councilbonnie wesslerRoad repairroadsinfrastructure
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content