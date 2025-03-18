Ypsilanti City Council to hear latest roads report

The Ypsilanti City Council will hear an update tonight on road and bridge conditions in town.

The plan is an overview of all of Ypsilanti’s transportation assets, including their overall condition and work that’s scheduled for the future. It’s required by state law.

The report is being presented by Public Services Director Bonnie Wessler. She says the report gives the City Council the opportunity to express its priorities.

“The reason it says ‘draft’ all over it is that before we put the final touches on this report, I wanted to take it to the Council and see what more information they need in this report in order to make the best decisions possible.”

A number of bridges received upgrades last summer. A resolution is on tonight’s agenda to pay for a study to repair the Prospect Road Bridge over the railroad tracks.

The bridge was built in 1979 and is in extremely poor condition.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org