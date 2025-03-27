© 2025 WEMU
School Closing Information

Ann Arbor may get new driving equality study

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 27, 2025 at 5:52 AM EDT
A meeting of the Ann Arbor Independent Police Oversight Commission.
Ann Arbor Independent Police Oversight Commission
/
Zoom
A meeting of the Ann Arbor Independent Police Oversight Commission.

Ann Arbor’s Independent Police Oversight Commission wants to know if the first Driving Equality Ordinance passed in Michigan is working.

The ordinance passed by the Ann Arbor City Council in July of 2023 restricts police from pulling over drivers for minor offenses.

A report by Eastern Michigan University researchers showed racial disparities during traffic stops by the city’s police. Commission members are considering asking for another study to see how the past two years have fared.

Chair Stefani Carter says they did send a resolution to the City Council.

“We thought it had gone to Council, but it went to Council as a sort of advisory thing. And it didn’t go to have them actually vote on it.”

If the commission decides to go through with the study, it will need to figure out how to pay for it and also determine if there is enough information available regarding traffic stops in the past two years to find patterns or draw conclusions.

