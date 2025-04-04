WCC to offer free classes next week

Washtenaw Community College kicks off Free College Week on Monday as area residents are invited to participate in online classes. Over 100 classes are being offered during the week, which coincides with National Community College Month.

WCC faculty members, as well as trainers from the college’s Economic, Workforce and Community Development division and outside businesses, will be teaching.

WCC Vice President Michelle Merusi says there will be a lot of classes to choose from.

“It’s a great week to just kind of explore, have fun. There are multiple 45-minute, 50-minute sessions that are being held virtually April 7th through the 11th, which is Monday thru Friday.”

There will also be several in-person, hands-on activities next Saturday, including sessions on electric vehicles, dancing and creative writing, along with an Esports tournament featuring the Super Smash Brothers game.

