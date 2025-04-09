Milan group looking to build autism support network outside Ann Arbor area

April marks Autism Acceptance Month, and one local parent is working to build a support network for families with autistic children in outer Washtenaw County.

Gordon Smith founded the Autism Parent Support group in Milan through the Ypsilanti-based outreach organization Love Washtenaw. He says many autism-related services are centered in Ann Arbor, so he wanted to create a space that addresses the needs of families in outlying areas.

He adds that with more people moving to communities outside the Ann Arbor area, there's a growing need for a stronger special needs support network beyond the school system.

“There is an opportunity for more autism facilities; we need them. The population isn’t getting smaller. It’s only getting bigger, which means the problem is going to continue to compound and overwhelm our school system.”

Smith says he’s working to grow the Autism Parent Support group into a nonprofit that would provide financial assistance for families in Washtenaw who need therapy for their special needs children.

