Washtenaw County defiant against DHS subpoena

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 17, 2025 at 6:47 AM EDT
Resident gather for the April 16, 2025 Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting.
1 of 6  — IMG_20250416_202429097_HDR.jpg
Resident gather for the April 16, 2025 Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Resident gather for the April 16, 2025 Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting.
2 of 6  — IMG_20250416_190949648.jpg
Resident gather for the April 16, 2025 Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The televised feed of the April 16, 2025 Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting.
3 of 6  — IMG_20250416_233218124.jpg
The televised feed of the April 16, 2025 Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Resident gather for the April 16, 2025 Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting.
4 of 6  — IMG_20250416_190903698_HDR.jpg
Resident gather for the April 16, 2025 Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Rep. Debbie Dingell joins the Zoom feed of the April 16, 2025 Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting.
5 of 6  — debbie county.jpg
Rep. Debbie Dingell joins the Zoom feed of the April 16, 2025 Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Washtenaw County / Zoom
Resident gather for the April 16, 2025 Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting.
6 of 6  — IMG_20250416_213700311.jpg
Resident gather for the April 16, 2025 Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

An overflow crowd packed into the Washtenaw County Administrative Building Wednesday night to praise commissioners for taking a stance against the Department of Homeland Security and its demand for employee’s I-9 forms and information on residents’ county IDs.

As Commissioner Annie Somerville played Woody Guthrie over the speakers, several in the crowd quietly sang along. Commissioners echoed the defiance of the public saying they will do all legally possible to protect the privacy of employees and residents.

Chair Katie Scott told the crowd the county will continue to show hospitality for all.

“We also at this table took an oath to defend the Constitution, and we have to be sure we’re not putting the county at risk or putting our employees in unfair positions.”

Commissioners passed a resolution directing Corporation Counsel to explore all available options for responding to the subpoena served by DHS.

