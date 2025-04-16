Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners to discuss DHS subpoena tonight

Washtenaw County Commissioners are anticipating a lively meeting tonight, the first since the Department of Homeland Security served a subpoena for I-9 files and county ID information.

Commission Chair Katie Scott says, since last week’s announcement, a few employees have asked about the I-9 situation, but a lot more people have expressed concern and anger over DHS wanting their ID information.

Scott says the county has yet to respond to the federal government’s requests, beyond a possible acknowledgement of receiving the subpoena.

“But no information about anybody with a county ID or any I-9 information has gone out to anybody at this time.”

Scott says the County Commission will be meeting tonight behind closed doors with Corporate Counsel to see what are the next legal steps they can take in response to DHS. She says the county will do all it can to protect the privacy of its employees and residents.

