Washtenaw County Commissioners consider next move over DHS subpoena

With the Department of Homeland Security subpoenaing Washtenaw County looking for employment records, local officials are discussing what should be their next move.

The subpoena to inspect the I-9 forms of all Washtenaw County employees was presented late Thursday to the County Clerk’s office. DHS also said they wanted information on the county’s ID program.

According to the county’s legal team, the subpoena was signed by Deputy Special Agent Daniel Murphey and not a judge or attorney.

County Commission Chair Katie Scott says none of it makes any sense since DHS already has access to the forms.

“An I-9 form in and of itself is a federal form. And so, I’m not sure why the federal government is asking us to give them federal forms that they themselves own.”

Scott says the full commission will be holding an executive session with Corporation Counsel during Wednesday’s meeting to discuss the matter.

