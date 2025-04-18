Library and museum employee union makes progress in their contract bargaining with U-M

The University of Michigan’s Lecturer Employee Union for Galleries, Libraries, Archives, and Museums (LEO-GLAM) has reached tentative agreements with university officials regarding two of the three requested adjustments to their workers' union contract after rallying in Ann Arbor on Wednesday.

LEO-GLAM Chair and U-M Librarian Meredith Kahn says the union bargaining team has negotiated language on artificial intelligence in library management and upheld the term appointment cap for librarians, archivists, and curators in their contract with university officials. They say, thus far, negotiations have been positive for both parties.

“We’ve actually been really happy with how the employer’s bargaining has come to the table and listened to our concerns. Overall, the negotiations have been professional and productive.”

Kahn says the union is currently negotiating salaries, marking the final part of the bargaining process with university officials.

