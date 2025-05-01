State officials investigate PFAS contamination in Scio Township

State environment officials are furthering an investigation into the discovery of PFAS contamination in Scio Township. The effort is aimed at discovering the cause of the contamination.

The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) has confirmed the presence of PFAS around the former site of the Gelman Sciences subsidiary, DBA Microtechnologies, at Dino Drive in Scio Township.

The location was used until 1993 to produce breathable, waterproof fabric.

MPART site lead Dan Wilde says state officials have found elevated levels of PFAS underneath the base of the former production site.

MPART has been testing surrounding wells and water sources for any concentrations of PFAS.

Wilde says there’s an ongoing assessment to see if any party is responsible for the contamination. He adds when the assessment finishes in a month or two, that determination will shape how the state continues its investigation.

