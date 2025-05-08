© 2025 WEMU
Michigan House passes bills blocking non-citizens from state assistance

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published May 8, 2025 at 4:01 PM EDT
The Michigan House of Representatives preparing for session, 2017.
Bob Wilson
/
Creative Commons
The Michigan House of Representatives preparing for session, 2017.

Two bills passed with immediate effect in the Michigan House that will prohibit non-citizens from accessing government welfare programs.

House Bills 4340 and 4341 adjust the Social Welfare and State Housing Development Authority Acts to bar all non-citizens, except qualified aliens, from applying for state financial and housing assistance programs.

Christine Sauve is the Communications Manager for the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center. She says the bills will confuse residents about assistance eligibility because Michigan already has a law concerning non-citizens and government assistance.

“Michigan already uses the federal verification systems to confirm eligibility. So, we don’t really see those bills as solving a problem.”

Both bills have been referred to the Senate Committee on Government Operations for review before being moved to the Senate floor.

