Caregivers increasingly seeking therapy due to rising stress and anxiety

Federal funding cuts have impacted the healthcare sector, leaving some caregivers feeling anxious about whether their work will be affected next.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Washtenaw County (NAMI) has seen a rise in caregivers seeking therapy for anxiety.

NAMI's Communications and Innovations Director Maria Alfonso says much of that stress stems from constantly monitoring the news. She says while staying informed is important, caregivers must also know when to step back.

“It’s very, very important to disconnect and be very mindful of the time that you spend in those spaces.”

Alfonso says setting boundaries with negative content can help ease stress, anxiety, and depression.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org