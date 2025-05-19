Women On The Move celebrates 2nd Annual Gala

An organization known as Women On The Move will celebrate the strength and unity of women at its 2nd Annual Gala this coming Saturday.

Women On The Move was established in 2019. The group found its inspiration in uniting professional women interested in giving back to their local community.

Saturday's gala will celebrate women who have helped or mentored others through outreach, volunteerism, and support for local businesses.

Women On The Move core group member Gigi Jones says their mission is to build a stronger and more connected community.

“I love the fact that even though I feel that the things we've been doing is kind of small compared to the needs of the community, but it seems people know who we are, and they are looking at us as a force in our community now.”

The Women On The Move 2nd Annual Gala is Saturday, May 24 at 6:00 PM at Eagle Crest Resort in Ypsilanti.

Tickets are now available. For more information, please contact Susan Bass at 734-544-1707.

