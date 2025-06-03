Northfield Township Police and Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department resolve barricade standoff

The Northfield Township Police Department engaged in an over 12-hour standoff with a male Northfield resident.

The Northfield Township Police Department arrived at a residence near 6 Mile and Main Street around 3 AM June 3rd after receiving a call that a female was being placed against her consent into a vehicle by a male suspect.

Police Chief Martin Smith says they quickly evaluated the situation.

“Upon arrival, officers made contact with the male and female inside the house. After brief negotiations, the female exited the residence and was transported to nearby hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.”

Soon afterwards, the 36-year-old man barricaded himself inside the residence. Smith says Northfield Police responded by requesting the Washtenaw County Crisis Negotiation Team and the Sheriff’s Department Tactical Unit assist in the standoff.

The standoff was resolved, and the male suspect is in custody.

