Body discovered in Ann Arbor Township’s Marshall Nature Area

Washtenaw County authorities are currently investigating a scene at Ann Arbor Township after a body was discovered in the local woods.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office and Huron Valley Ambulance arrived at noon on Tuesday at Ann Arbor Township’s Marshall Nature Area on Dixboro Road to find a body that had been discovered in the area.

Eugene Rush is the Commander of Community Engagement for the Sheriff’s Office. He says the investigation so far has presented the possibility that a violent crime did not take place.

“We think that it might have been a suicide, but it is still under investigation at this time.”

The investigation is still in progress, and the identity of the person discovered has not yet been disclosed.

The Marshall Nature Area has since been reopened to the public.

