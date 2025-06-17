ACLU issues letter to U-M requesting removal of surveillance cameras

The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan has sent an open letter to the University of Michigan asking for the removal of certain surveillance cameras.

The University of Michigan installed surveillance cameras capable of 40 times zoom and facial recognition at the Diag and Law Quad in downtown Ann Arbor.

President of the ACLU U-M Law School Chapter Nithya Arun says the ACLU is raising concerns that these cameras could easily be abused and used to spy on students. The ACLU has issued an open letter to U-M’s Board of Regents.

“It calls for the cameras to be taken down, and it also calls for a convening of a working group to decide the scope of which the cameras will be used.”

Arun says if the University doesn’t respond within the next few weeks, the ACLU will submit a Freedom of Information Act request seeking more information about the cameras.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

