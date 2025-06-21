'Thunder Over Michigan' show supports aviation history and boosts local economy

The 2025 Thunder Over Michigan Air Show returns to Ypsilanti’s Willow Run Airport this weekend.

This year’s air show features the United States Navy Blue Angels and F-22 Raptor Demo Teams. It will also feature a world-class array of aerobatic performers and static displays.

Kevin Walsh is the event director of Thunder Over Michigan. Now in its 27th year, he says the show is the primary fundraiser through private donations for the Michigan Flight Museum, a nonprofit whose mission is educating the public on aviation's role in history.

“This is the event that helps support that museum and what the mission is of the institution, so we're very proud to bring it. We’re very proud to be permanent residents here and support a nonprofit.”

The Thunder Over Michigan Air Show brings an estimated $2.5 to 3 million to the local economy.

The show runs from 10:30 AM through 5 PM Saturday and Sunday.

Thunder Over Michigan A Rosie the Riveter speaks with visitors at the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

