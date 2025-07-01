Local lawmakers disappointed in proposed state budget cuts to education

Democrat lawmakers will review Michigan’s state omnibus budget plan for fiscal year 2026. State Representative Jennifer Conlin is concerned that Republicans are overlooking education funding.

48th House District State Representative Jennifer Conlin, who represents Northern Washtenaw County, does not have high hopes for the state budget plan House Republicans are presenting to the Democrats.

Conlin says she’s particularly disappointed by the proposed education funding cuts for school meals, mental health, and transportation. She says Washtenaw’s rural communities would be greatly impacted if the plan passes unamended.

“It really hurts our rural communities. It doesn’t keep funding for tech and career education and transportation. I mean, it’s just a ridiculous budget.”

Conlin mentions that this could be the first time in a while that budget approval might go beyond the July 1st statutory deadline and get closer to the September 30th constitutional deadline. She adds schools depend on this budget plan and deserve a fair and effective one.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org