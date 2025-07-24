City of Ann Arbor extends trial with Throne Labs portable restrooms

The City of Ann Arbor has decided to renew its trial with Throne Labs to provide public restrooms downtown for $540,000.

Ann Arbor city officials have seen positive changes since Throne Labs restrooms appeared around downtown Ann Arbor a year ago. The restrooms are unlocked with a QR code, have running water, and are free to use.

Derek Delacourt is the Community Service Administrator for the City of Ann Arbor. He says the restrooms offer a more convenient and comfortable option compared to portable toilets or using the bathrooms of downtown businesses.

“So, it was an opportunity for us to provide a basic, humane, public service to the community that was flexible and that was safe.”

Delacourt says the city can renew its yearly trial with Throne Labs for up to five years. After that, the city will evaluate the market to determine the most suitable provider for public restrooms.

