Heat advisory in effect today for all of Southeast Michigan

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Washtenaw County today. Prolonged exposure may lead to heat-related illnesses.

Health officials are advising residents to limit their time outdoors while the heat advisory is in effect.

Dr. Brad Uren is an emergency physician at University of Michigan Health. He says preparedness is key when making plans to be outdoors. He adds this includes being aware of health interactions with certain medications.

"Things for heart failure, for kidney disease, even some behavioral health medications may put you at greater risk of heat-related illness.”

Uren says heat stroke is a true medical emergency. Rising body temperature, faintness and brain fog are health warning signs that require immediate medical attention.

