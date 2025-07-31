© 2025 WEMU
Ann Arbor has offers for Kline's Lot and 415 W. Washington parcels

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 31, 2025 at 3:50 PM EDT
415 W. Washington St. in Ann Arbor
City of Ann Arbor
/
a2gov.org
415 W. Washington St. in Ann Arbor

The City of Ann Arbor has multiple offers to purchase Kline's Lot or 415 West Washington. The city is seeking to develop the parcels for affordable and workforce housing.

The City Council contracted with real estate company CBRE in February to find potential buyers for the lots to build the housing developments.

Midwest Regional Manager Anne Rahm says they sent out over 33,000 email feelers to principals.

“We were very, very pleased with the results. We received nine offers on Kline’s and we received five offers on 415 West Washington. Those are very strong numbers considering the capital market’s environment that’s going on right now.”

Four of the Kline’s offers made the cut. They range from $12 to over $17 million and would build between 270 and 550 housing units and retail space.

The West Washington proposals are from $1 to 2 million and require 157 dwellings. Three are under consideration.

