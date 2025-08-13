Ann Arbor Sustainability Commission holds first meeting

The Ann Arbor Sustainability Commission held its first meeting Tuesday night. It focused mainly on its bylaws and workplan.

The Commission consists of 13 voting members plus two city council members and a representative of the administration. Tuesday’s meeting was at City Hall, but given its size, most will be held virtually.

5th Ward Councilwoman Jenn Cornell says she’s looking forward to what the commission will bring to the city.

“I’m actually really excited for the combination between the Environmental and the Energy Commissions, because it gives us the opportunity to align two longstanding commissions with a new department, relatively new yet within the city, which is the Department of Sustainability and Innovations.”

The Commission will also form five work groups that will focus on various issues from decarbonization to filling sidewalk gaps.

Members are expected to elect a chair and vice-chair at its first meeting in September.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org