Ann Arbor YMCA comes out in support of LGBTQ+ community with 'Pride at the Y'

Ann Arbor YMCA is "coming out" to support the local LGBTQ community with "Pride at the Y" this Friday.

The YMCA in downtown Ann Arbor is celebrating the local LGBTQ community and embracing Pride.

Heather Leszczynski is the Ann Arbor YMCA Chief Development and Engagement Officer. She says the YMCA has evolved over the years to more fully embody its mission statement of building healthy spirit, mind and body for all. She adds everyone in the community should feel safe and included.

“It’s important for us to not only talk about that but to walk the walk, and this is a part of walking the walk. Pride is an example of a community event that includes everybody.”

Leszczynski says this will be the fifth year doing their Pride at the Y. She says she hopes the YMCA can continue to grow as a safe space for marginalized residents.

