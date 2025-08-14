Ryan Bruder named Dexter Community Schools' new superintendent

Dexter Community Schools has named a new superintendent to succeed Chris Timmis beginning this spring.

Dexter’s Board of Education has finished its months-long search for a new superintendent by naming Ryan Bruder.

Bruder was previously the principal of Bates Elementary and was recently the executive director of instruction. He says he’s eager to continue working with familiar faces in ushering a multitude of innovations funded by the recently passed school improvement bond.

“We have a really exciting opportunity to continue to provide and create some innovative spaces for teaching and learning across the district. So, that’s going to be a large community undertaking.”

Bruder says he will begin working alongside Superintendent Chris Timmis as Assistant Superintendent starting this fall semester. Timmis will depart from his position this coming spring.

Ryan Bruder Dexter Community Schools' new superintendent, Ryan Bruder, working with students.

