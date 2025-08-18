Invest In MI Kids campaign looks to tax high-income earners to boost public education funding

A coalition of educators and parents and students wants to raise over $1 billion annually for K-12 schools by taxing high income earners.

Invest In MI Kids advocates are moving ahead with gathering petition signatures to put the initiative on the November 2026 ballot.

Molly Sweeney is the director of 482 Forward, a steering committee of the MI Kids campaign. She says the measure would tax individual taxable income above $500,000 for single filers and $1 million for couples.

“We want to raise an additional tax called the fair share tax for Michigan's K-12 public schools for reducing class size, retaining and attracting high-quality educators and investing in career and technical education.”

On July 31, the Board of Canvassers approved the Invest in MI Kids petition 4-0 but deadlocked on a summary of the proposal’s ballot language.

Organizers hope to collect 700,000 signatures by February 14th. Just over 446,000 signatures are needed to get the issue on the ballot.

