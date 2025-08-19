Downtown Ann Arbor prepared for U-M student move-in

Ann Arbor is ready for University of Michigan students to move into their residences starting tomorrow.

The streets of downtown Ann Arbor will be experiencing plenty of traffic this week as students settle into the University of Michigan campus.

Robert Kellar is the spokesperson for Ann Arbor’s Public Services Administration. He says local commuters should be aware of pedestrians and drive carefully.

“We always have to be patient. There’s going to be a lot of new people in town that may not be familiar with the community and may not be familiar with its ebbs and flows.”

Kellar says parking meters around the central campus area will be bagged with several roads being changed until August 24th. Those changes include the closure of Washington Heights from East Medical Center to Observatory Drive.

East Ann, Thompson, and East Madison have also been converted to one-way streets until next week.

