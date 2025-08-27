Washtenaw County Health Department reports vaping use in younger people linked to stress

The number of adolescents vaping is near record highs. And the reasons why many young people vape, might surprise you.

Along with glitzy e-cigarette marketing and appealing flavors like chocolate and mint, more serious concerns are emerging for why young people choose to vape.

Communications Coordinator for the Washtenaw County Health Department, Beth Ann Hamilton says it’s not always peer pressure that’s to blame.

“Parents might think that kids might want to try vaping because they’re dealing with peer pressure, but a lot of them say that they're stressed out, and vaping helps them and feel better in the moment, which is tough because we know that, over time, nicotine and vaping can really amplify anxiety and mental health issues.”

According to the CDC, many students who vape report using e-cigarettes because they feel anxious, stressed, or depressed.

The average e-cigarette contains nicotine and chemicals known to cause cancer.

