Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners postpone part of senior transportation funding allocations

The way funds from the Older Persons Millage are being distributed led to another long discussion at Wednesday’s Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Commissioners were to vote on a resolution to share $1 million for seniors’ transportation between the Western Washtenaw Area Value Express (WAVE), Jewish Community Services and People’s Express. But only WAVE submitted all the information asked for. That led to a vote separating out funding for the others until the next meeting.

Commissioner Andy LaBarre says such delays are frustrating.

“I’m tired of hearing from constituents in the senior community that say, ‘What is going on?’ And we just did that, and it came from some places on this Board where I would not anticipate it.”

But other commissioners say if an organization doesn’t have all the information asked for, it’s their duty to hold off on any funding requests.

