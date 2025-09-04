© 2025 WEMU
Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners postpone part of senior transportation funding allocations

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 4, 2025 at 6:23 AM EDT
The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners discuss the allocation of senior transportation funds during their September 3, 2025 meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners discuss the allocation of senior transportation funds during their September 3, 2025 meeting.

The way funds from the Older Persons Millage are being distributed led to another long discussion at Wednesday’s Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Commissioners were to vote on a resolution to share $1 million for seniors’ transportation between the Western Washtenaw Area Value Express (WAVE), Jewish Community Services and People’s Express. But only WAVE submitted all the information asked for. That led to a vote separating out funding for the others until the next meeting.

Commissioner Andy LaBarre says such delays are frustrating.

“I’m tired of hearing from constituents in the senior community that say, ‘What is going on?’ And we just did that, and it came from some places on this Board where I would not anticipate it.”

But other commissioners say if an organization doesn’t have all the information asked for, it’s their duty to hold off on any funding requests.

