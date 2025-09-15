Local parties react to Charlie Kirk assassination’s impact on political discourse

Local Republicans and Democrats in Washtenaw County are raising concerns about the future of political discourse in the aftermath of the Charlie Kirk assassination.

Reid Scott is a member of the Washtenaw Republican Club. He says some of the discussion on social media about Kirk’s death is setting the stage for an increasingly volatile future. He says if things continue to escalate, it will be difficult to reverse course.

“The precedent that has been set is so irrationally dangerous, and these people don’t get it.”

From the other side of the political aisle is 6th District Congresswoman Debbie Dingell. She says there are agitators whose goal is to sow discord between the American people. She says they cannot be allowed to succeed.

“Each and every one of us needs to remind ourselves that we are Americans, and we all have a responsibility to help try to bring people together.”

Dingell says together we stand and divided we fall as a community and nation.

