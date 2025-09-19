Arraignment for University of Michigan stabbing suspect pending

Ann Arbor Police have arrested a 33-year-old man for stabbing a person after being denied access to a construction site on the campus of the University of Michigan.

University of Michigan Public Safety and Security Lagarien Thomas, 33, was arrested for stabbing a person at a construction site on the campus of the University of Michigan.

Police say Lagarien Thomas tried to enter the Michigan Medicine site near Catherine Street and Zina Pitcher Place around 6:20 PM Friday evening.

When denied entry, he allegedly stabbed an unidentified victim.

Thomas was arrested five hours later. His arraignment is scheduled for this weekend.

The victim’s identity and condition have not been released.

