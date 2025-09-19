© 2025 WEMU
Arraignment for University of Michigan stabbing suspect pending

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published September 19, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
University of Michigan medical campus in Ann Arbor, Michigan
Wikipedia Media Commons
/
wikipedia.org
Ann Arbor Police have arrested a 33-year-old man for stabbing a person after being denied access to a construction site on the campus of the University of Michigan.

Lagarien Thomas, 33, was arrested for stabbing a person at a construction site on the campus of the University of Michigan.
University of Michigan Public Safety and Security
Police say Lagarien Thomas tried to enter the Michigan Medicine site near Catherine Street and Zina Pitcher Place around 6:20 PM Friday evening.

When denied entry, he allegedly stabbed an unidentified victim.

Thomas was arrested five hours later. His arraignment is scheduled for this weekend.

The victim’s identity and condition have not been released.

Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
