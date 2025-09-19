Judge orders U-M to grant permit for Entheofest

The psychedelic plant and mushroom festival Entheofest is back on for this Sunday on the Ann Arbor campus of the University of Michigan. A judge ruled on Thursday organizers can’t be denied a permit.

Last month, the school denied the permit citing possible risks to safety and illegal substance sales. But Court of Claims Judge Brock Swartzle said denying use of the campus Diag is not reasonable in light of the purposes of the public forum.

Plaintiff Emily Berriman says she’s overjoyed with the ruling.

“And we’re grateful to get to bring our message to more students and more folks in the community. We’re incredibly excited and grateful that our efforts have panned out to a great culmination."

Berriman says the festival has always been about supporting the decriminalization of drugs that produce great therapeutic results and free speech.

The University released a statement saying it’s disappointed and disagrees with the outcome but will abide by the ruling.

