© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Judge moves U-M/Entheofest case to different court

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 3, 2025 at 4:01 PM EDT
Washtenaw County Judge Tracy Van den Bergh listens to the case regarding the 2025 Entheofest on September 3, 2025.
Washtenaw County Trial Court
/
Zoom
Washtenaw County Judge Tracy Van den Bergh listens to the case regarding the 2025 Entheofest on September 3, 2025.

Washtenaw County Judge Tracy Van den Bergh says she doesn’t have jurisdiction in the suit Entheofest organizers filed against the University of Michigan. She has transferred proceedings to the Court of Claims.

It was a brief hearing in Van den Bergh’s courtroom Wednesday morning. She agreed with defense attorney Michael Huget that the U-M Board of Regents are a governmental unit of the state. Therefore, Van den Bergh says the Court of Claims has exclusive jurisdiction in cases seeking equitable relief.

“That is the common procedure. So, yes, you will see cases with the University of Michigan here, but that is because, technically, I am on assignment from the Court of Claims.”

The organizers filed suit against the University Regents after being denied a permit to hold the psychedelic plant and mushroom festival on campus. It’s been held on the Diag the past four years.

Their attorney, Thomas Lavigne, hopes the case will come up for a new hearing by early next week.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborThe University of MichiganUniversity of Michigan Board of RegentsU of M Diagentheofestwashtenaw countyWashtenaw County Trial CourtTracy Van den BerghMichigan Court of Claimslawsuit
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content