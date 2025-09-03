Judge moves U-M/Entheofest case to different court

Washtenaw County Judge Tracy Van den Bergh says she doesn’t have jurisdiction in the suit Entheofest organizers filed against the University of Michigan. She has transferred proceedings to the Court of Claims.

It was a brief hearing in Van den Bergh’s courtroom Wednesday morning. She agreed with defense attorney Michael Huget that the U-M Board of Regents are a governmental unit of the state. Therefore, Van den Bergh says the Court of Claims has exclusive jurisdiction in cases seeking equitable relief.

“That is the common procedure. So, yes, you will see cases with the University of Michigan here, but that is because, technically, I am on assignment from the Court of Claims.”

The organizers filed suit against the University Regents after being denied a permit to hold the psychedelic plant and mushroom festival on campus. It’s been held on the Diag the past four years.

Their attorney, Thomas Lavigne, hopes the case will come up for a new hearing by early next week.

