Entheofest organizers say they'll sue after U-M denies permit

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 26, 2025 at 4:59 PM EDT
Entheofest
/
entheofest.org

The University of Michigan has turned down an appeal by the organizers of Entheofest to hold its psychedelic plant and mushroom festival on campus. In response, a lawsuit is expected to be filed.

U-M cited the promotion of illegal substances and safety risks as reasons to uphold the denial. But event organizers counter that they have safety measures in place and requested University Police be on hand for any trouble.

Student Association for Psychedelic Studies President Emily Berriman says Entheofest is not about promoting illegal activity.

“This event is for advocacy for speaking out about decriminalization efforts. It’s for talking about therapeutics of these drugs. I work at a ketamine-assisted psychotherapy clinic, and I see healing through these psychedelics."

Organizers will file the suit as soon as possible. U-M has not responded when asked to comment.

The event is scheduled for September 21st.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
