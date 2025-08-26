Entheofest organizers say they'll sue after U-M denies permit

The University of Michigan has turned down an appeal by the organizers of Entheofest to hold its psychedelic plant and mushroom festival on campus. In response, a lawsuit is expected to be filed.

U-M cited the promotion of illegal substances and safety risks as reasons to uphold the denial. But event organizers counter that they have safety measures in place and requested University Police be on hand for any trouble.

Student Association for Psychedelic Studies President Emily Berriman says Entheofest is not about promoting illegal activity.

“This event is for advocacy for speaking out about decriminalization efforts. It’s for talking about therapeutics of these drugs. I work at a ketamine-assisted psychotherapy clinic, and I see healing through these psychedelics."

Organizers will file the suit as soon as possible. U-M has not responded when asked to comment.

The event is scheduled for September 21st.

