Former Ypsilanti Deputy City Clerk Lorrie Thomas addresses City Council on her recent termination

The Ypsilanti City Council for the first time held a type of hearing Tuesday night they hope never have to participate in again. It was over the termination of a well-known employee.

Earlier this year, Deputy Clerk Lorrie Thomas was terminated from her position. She said it was in retaliation for blowing the whistle on inappropriate activities occurring in the Clerk’s office. She requested a public meeting and took her case to the Council as the City Charter allows.

“I didn’t think that you guys would reconsider hiring me. I didn’t come here for that. I want you guys to be aware of what we have in our city.”

City Manager Andrew Hellenga painted a different picture of an employee unhappy that she wasn’t given the full-time City Clerk’s position.

“Repeated insubordination, poor time management, workplace disruptions, failure to follow directives.”

The Council is expected to act at its October 7th meeting but wants no part of holding such a hearing involving an employee termination again. Mayor Nicole Brown asked for changes in the ordinance and a better process.

