Many Hands Lifesharing Community celebrates project's plans

Many Hands Lifesharing Community is celebrating its next step in helping the developmentally disabled in Washtenaw County.

On Saturday, Many Hands showed off its 94 acres in Dexter where it’s going to build eight homes and a community center. There will also be a cafe, craft house, barn and therapy pool.

Most of the land will be for a farm and a nature preserve including trails that are disabled accessible.

Founder and Executive Director Kerry Kafafian says it will be a rare kind of community.

“Imagine a place where people with intellectual or developmental disabilities, their families, and their caregivers all live a full, rewarding life. That’s what Many Hands—the vision for us—is.”

Each of the eight homes will include 12 bedrooms. The total cost of the project is about $35 million.

