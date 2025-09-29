© 2025 WEMU
Many Hands Lifesharing Community celebrates project's plans

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 29, 2025 at 6:50 AM EDT
Rendering of Many Hands Lifesharing Community.
Many Hands
Rendering of Many Hands Lifesharing Community.

Many Hands Lifesharing Community is celebrating its next step in helping the developmentally disabled in Washtenaw County.

On Saturday, Many Hands showed off its 94 acres in Dexter where it’s going to build eight homes and a community center. There will also be a cafe, craft house, barn and therapy pool.

Most of the land will be for a farm and a nature preserve including trails that are disabled accessible.

Founder and Executive Director Kerry Kafafian says it will be a rare kind of community.

“Imagine a place where people with intellectual or developmental disabilities, their families, and their caregivers all live a full, rewarding life. That’s what Many Hands—the vision for us—is.”

Each of the eight homes will include 12 bedrooms. The total cost of the project is about $35 million.

Related Content
  • Kristen Columbus, President & CEO of the Washtenaw Association for Community Advocacy.
    Washtenaw United
    Washtenaw United: Washtenaw Association for Community Advocacy addressing threats to progress
    David Fair
    We all need a hand-up sometimes. Some of us need a little more. Since 1949, the Washtenaw Association for Community Advocacy has offered that support to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). A court decision in 2024 offered a boost in those services and changed the way the state approaches IDD. But the new federal administration’s policy changes and budget cuts put that progress at risk. WEMU's David Fair talked with the association’s President and CEO, Kristen Columbus, about all of it on this week’s "Washtenaw United".
  • National Trails offers wheelchair accessible transportation to and from the Ann Arbor Art Fair.
    WEMU News
    Ann Arbor Art Fair shuttle services have accessibility options in mind
    Ana Longoria
    Transportation is expected to be congested around Ann Arbor as the Art Fair enters full swing. City officials have arranged shuttle transportation services with National Trails to help locals and visitors commute downtown to enjoy the fair. WEMU’s Ana Longoria reports.
  • Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston
    Washtenaw United
    Washtenaw United: Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston preparing for funding uncertainties
    David Fair
    With all of the changes in federal policy and spending priorities, we are contending with a lot of uncertainty. That is certainly true among nonprofits and service agencies in our community. Still, there are concerted efforts underway to ensure that the most marginalized and underserved will have access to the support they need. WEMU's David Fair talked with Alex Gossage, the executive director of Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston, about how these events are playing out in his organization.