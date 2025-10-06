SafeHouse Center continues work to protect and assist domestic violence victims after 50 years

ABOUT CHRISTINE WATSON:

Christine Watson is the Executive Director at SafeHouse Center. She has been working with survivors of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault for more than 18 years. She started her human services work in England upon her graduation with a master’s degree in English Literature but since 2004 has lived and worked in Washtenaw County, Michigan. Christine joined SafeHouse Center in 2006 serving first as a Legal Advocate before taking over as the supervisor for the Response Team and Legal Advocacy program.

In 2022, Christine stepped into the role as Executive Director where she continues to be a support to all staff and the survivors served by SafeHouse Center. As the Executive Director, Christine also acts as a liaison with our community and engages on a local and statewide level to promote awareness, education and policy change for the direct benefit of survivors. Christine also serves as a trainer for the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) and is FETI certified. Born and raised in Denmark, Christine is bilingual and is passionate about uplifting and strengthening all voices.

David Fair: This is 89.1 WEMU, and we have a serious societal issue to discuss today. I'm David Fair, and when I started at this station in 1994, I held conversations and conducted interviews in which we discussed the crisis of domestic violence. 31-plus years later, and it remains a public health crisis. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and today, the goal is to do exactly that: raise more awareness about what's happening in our country, in our community, and, more frequently than you think, right next door. My guest today is Christine Watson. She is Executive Director of SafeHouse Center. It serves as the domestic violence shelter and resource center in Washtenaw County and, in this month of October, marks its 50th anniversary. I appreciate your time today, Christine!

Christine Watson: Good morning! Thank you for having me!

David Fair: I'm a bit conflicted on how best to say this. Congratulations on 50 years of service, but honestly, I wish there was no longer a need for SafeHouse Center.

Christine Watson: I agree. I think that conflict exists within us as well. We've been talking a lot about: Do we honor? Do we celebrate? Do we just continue to raise awareness? So, it's a great question that you asked.

David Fair: Well, this move towards creation of an awareness month began in 1981. The national movement took hold in 1987, and in 1989, it was formally declared awareness month on a national basis. In the decades since, I don't know if there has been a change in any of the statistics. Why do you think that is?

Christine Watson: I think it's because we're also seeing increased reporting. I think the violence has always existed, but it has remained hidden in a lot of corners of our community. And I think what we're doing a better job of is bringing it out into the open by having conversations such as this.

David Fair: I do think that more people than ever are aware of how severe the problem is, even though more awareness is needed. Has enough action followed the increased awareness?

Christine Watson: I think that's a complicated question to answer. I would say no. I think we can always do more, but I think we have come a long way. You mentioned our 50-year anniversary. I think in the 50 years that we've been doing this work, laws have changed, stigmas have been removed to some extent, awareness has been built, but we're not quite there yet. I think there's always going to still be work for us to do.

David Fair: The statistics say that two of every five women in the country will experience intimate partner violence in their lifetime. And again, that number only reflects those who reported or have it reported on their behalf. I want to talk about the survivors. Chances are, before a survivor arrives on your doorstep, there are family, friends or neighbors who have probably noticed something. It is both uncomfortable and even potentially dangerous to intervene. Does the adage of "if you see something, say something" work when it comes to domestic and intimate partner violence?

Christine Watson: Yes, absolutely! I think you just have to be thoughtful about who you say something to, perhaps. And I think the main thing is if you do see something, check in, have a conversation with the person that you're concerned about, name your concern and say, "I'm seeing something. Do you want to talk about it?" Even if the person in that moment chooses not to, at least you have shown yourself as being a supportive person who's willing to listen, hopefully with empathy and non-judgment. And you're showing that person that you are a safe ally that they can come to if they feel comfortable doing so.

David Fair: How might we go about creating that sense of a safe environment in which a potential victim and survivor feels safe enough to share?

Christine Watson: I think it's by being open to listening, to try not to problem-solve in that moment, but just, yeah, sit in that space, listen to what the concerns are that are being raised, or maybe the questions that are being asked, because, again, sometimes people don't know exactly what it is that they're experiencing and may just want to run something by you. Does this seem right? What do you think? And so, I think sitting in an authentic conversation about, "Yes, I see some signs here too. I am concerned too. Let's talk about that," puts you in a place where you can be seen as empathetic, you can be seen as non-judgmental and empowering the survivors to perhaps then make different decisions.

David Fair: So, Christine, after we have that conversation and we listen and we express our empathy and support, how do we take the next step to help a survivor?

Christine Watson: Talk about us. Be aware that SafeHouse Center exists. Ask the survivor are they aware of us? Would they like to speak with us? You don't need to talk to them about what they may have done in the past.

David Fair: I can only imagine how frightening it must be to arrive on the doorstep of SafeHouse Center for a survivor. Would be the first thing that happens when I get to you?

Christine Watson: Well, and I would also say, I think, yes, it can be frightening, but I also think, sometimes, survivors show up feeling a sense of relief because they know that now they're going to be entering a space that's safe, it's secure, it's confidential and it's full of people who care. And I think coming into SafeHouse, whether you're staying in our shelter or just walking in to have a conversation with somebody should be filled with hope, that's what we're here to do is to show survivors they're not alone, to break the isolation and explore with them, what is it exactly that they need and what is exactly that they feel can be helpful in their specific situation.

David Fair: The programs and support measure systems that you offer, at least initially, are really about crisis management. Once the immediate incident or danger has passed, what helps in preventing a survivor from returning to the situation?

Christine Watson: Resources. It's understanding that people might need help finding a job. People might need to help maintaining their current job, finding child care, making sure that their kids can go to school uninterrupted. It could be something as simple as maybe figuring out how to repair a car for them or make sure that they have enough money to pay for groceries. There's a long list of things that can prevent people, not only from leaving the relationship, but also thriving as they're trying to break away. And that's really what our staff is there to do: to sit down, discuss what is it that we can be helpful with, what other resources do you need. Maybe we don't have that resource for you, but we know somebody who does. So, opening up that broader support network for everybody, so that they have a clear understanding of what exists in our community that can support them as they try to figure out a way towards healing.

David Fair: Once again, this is 89.1 WEMU, and we're marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month in our conversation with SafeHouse Center Executive Director, Christine Watson. We rightfully spend a lot of time creating funding and implementing programs and systems for survivors. Do we invest nearly enough in preventative measures for potential offenders?

Christine Watson: I don't think we do, but I think we also have to have a big conversation about, yeah, what is the root cause of this violence that we keep seeing in our community? What is it that allows the violence to continue? The attitudes, the approaches that people have. So, I think, we could do better in that area. There are some programs out there that exist for offenders to try and break the cycles, but I think we have to look at intergenerational trauma. We have to look at systemic barriers for recovery. It's part of a larger picture of where do we as a society sit in these conversations and where do we put our resources as we try to combat them.

David Fair: Too much blame still falls on survivors, and there remains too much stigma associated with domestic violence. How do we go about shifting public perceptions to lift that additional burden off the minds and the backs of survivors?

Christine Watson: I always invite people to be curious. Learn more about the subject matter, understanding that domestic violence is about power and control, understanding that, premeditated, it's not somebody just losing control, quite the opposite. So, I think for people to being curious about what is at the root cause of it and also how can we sit as a safe, empowering, empathetic ally is so critical.

David Fair: As I understand it, throughout the course of this awareness month, there are going to be opportunities for those who are interested in learning to get some experience on that front. What's going on?

Christine Watson: This is a great opportunity for people not only to learn about SafeHouse, but also to become more familiar. Again, open up your curiosity. We are hosting workshops, we are hosting community events, and we invite the community to join us. There's a full list of all of our events on our website, but I'll mention just a few. Come on out! We have the annual Purple Run, which is the following Saturday. We hope the weather is going to hold for that one. We're also doing some art displays throughout the community. And then, we're also working together with the Riverside Arts Center on a quilt exhibition. These are all great ways that you can come out, just learn more about us, see what we're doing in the community, show your support for survivors. And obviously, some of these are also fundraisers, which helps support the mission work that we do.

David Fair: Well, thank you so much for taking time for today's conversation and for sharing the information, Christine! I appreciate it!

Christine Watson: Thank you so much! I appreciate the time!

David Fair: That is Christine Watson, Executive Director of SafeHouse Center in Washtenaw County, as we mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the 50th anniversary of the center's service to our community. If you were in an emergency situation with domestic or intimate partner violence, try and safely call 9-1-1. If you need resource information and help, SafeHouse Center has a 24-7 help hotline at 734-995-5444. Online, stop by our website at WEMU.org, and we'll link you directly to SafeHouse Center. I'm David Fair, and this is your community NPR station, 89.1 WEMU-FM Ypsilanti.

