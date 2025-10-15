© 2025 WEMU
EGLE accelerates EPA’s 'Get the Lead Out' Initiative in Ypsilanti

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published October 15, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
EGLE crews perform a lead service line replacement in Ferndale.
Josef Greenberg
/
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy
EGLE crews perform a lead service line replacement in Ferndale.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is accelerating its plans to help communities such as Ypsilanti replace many of their water service lines.

EGLE has been working to implement the US Environmental Protection Agency’s “Get the Lead Out” Initiative to aid Ypsilanti in evaluating which of its water lines contain lead.

Jean-Pierre Nshimyimana is EGLE’s Lead Service Line Replacement Specialist. He says the chemicals used to treat drinking water leech lead from older pipes into the water. He adds lead is harmful to humans, and replacing pipes installed before the 1950s is crucial for public health.

“Remove these lead pipes to protect public health and to ensure everyone has access to clean drinking water.”

Nshimyimana says many more communities need pipes safe from lead. He says it will take time to replace them across the state.

Tags
WEMU News Ypsilantimichigan department of environment great lakes and energyEnvironmental Protection Agencylead contaminationleadDrinking waterWaterenvironment
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
    It would be a great relief to be independent of worry about oil spills that could contaminate the Great Lakes. But those worries exist among environmentalists and many in our Great Lakes state. Enbridge Energy is moving forward with plans to build a tunnel around its Line 5 pipeline that runs through the Straits of Mackinac. The new director of the University of Michigan Water Center is Dr. Mike Shriberg. He joined WEMU's David Fair and Michigan League of Conservation Voters executive director, Lisa Wozniak, to discuss the implications.