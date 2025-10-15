EGLE accelerates EPA’s 'Get the Lead Out' Initiative in Ypsilanti

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is accelerating its plans to help communities such as Ypsilanti replace many of their water service lines.

EGLE has been working to implement the US Environmental Protection Agency’s “Get the Lead Out” Initiative to aid Ypsilanti in evaluating which of its water lines contain lead.

Jean-Pierre Nshimyimana is EGLE’s Lead Service Line Replacement Specialist. He says the chemicals used to treat drinking water leech lead from older pipes into the water. He adds lead is harmful to humans, and replacing pipes installed before the 1950s is crucial for public health.

“Remove these lead pipes to protect public health and to ensure everyone has access to clean drinking water.”

Nshimyimana says many more communities need pipes safe from lead. He says it will take time to replace them across the state.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

