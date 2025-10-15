Washtenaw County 14B District Court reopened with accessibility and security updates

Washtenaw County’s 14B District Court in Ypsilanti Township is now reopened after being under construction to update many of its features.

Ypsilanti Township prioritized accessibility and security in the renovations of 14B District Court.

John Hines is the Township’s Municipal Services Director. He says constructing ramps and replacing the interior brick flooring will help more residents safely access court services. He adds the layout is also easier to navigate.

“It was not clear and concise on where to go if you needed help with clerical or probation. So now, everything is much more modern, much more secure, and, hopefully, much more convenient for the residents.”

Hines says metal detectors and X-ray machines have been installed to improve the building’s security. He says the court can now accommodate in-person hearings after holding only virtual proceedings for the past several years.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

